Oak Hall volleyball team wins 3-0 at Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Oak Hall and Newberry looked to start the season at 2-0, the Eagles scored a huge win in the second set that led to back-to-back victories, 3-0 over the (1-1) Panthers.

The (2-0) Eagles are coming off a successful playoff run to the Class 2A regional finals and started the season winning six straight sets against Williston and Newberry.

In the first set, both teams were in lockstep with one another tied at 17, but Oak Hall started to pull away and recorded another three-set sweep (25-21, 25-6, 25-19).

In other matchups in North Central Florida, Buchholz earned their first win of the year over West Port, and Dixie County leaped to 2-0 after knocking off Hamilton County.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.