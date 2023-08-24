One person hurt in shooting at an apartment complex in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that wounded one person on Wednesday night.

Officers say at 11:17 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting at Cedar Park Apartments. Officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. They say the wound is not life-threatening.

The victim could not tell officers who shot him.

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

