UF Alert: Threat reported at Florida Museum confirmed to be a hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida alerted the public to law enforcement presence at the Florida Natural History Museum on Thursday afternoon.

The updated alert explained that police responded to the museum in the Cultural Plaza off Hull Road following an unconfirmed threat. They have confirmed the call was “swatting”.

People are now able to return to the area.

