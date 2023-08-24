VIDEO: 14-year-old leads deputies on vehicle chase in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have released new video of a 14-year-old leading deputies on a high-speed chase with other children in the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the car for not having a license plate near the intersection of Southwest Highway 200 and 95th Street Road last Friday night.

A helicopter was used to help locate the vehicle. Deputies used a PIT maneuver on the car, bringing it to a stop on South Pine Avenue.

The 14-year-old was arrested and released under supervision, while two juvenile passengers were returned to their guardians. The teen is charged with fleeing, operating a vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle.

