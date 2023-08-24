VIDEO: 14-year-old leads deputies on vehicle chase in Marion County

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have released new video of a 14-year-old leading deputies on a high-speed chase with other children in the vehicle
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have released new video of a 14-year-old leading deputies on a high-speed chase with other children in the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the car for not having a license plate near the intersection of Southwest Highway 200 and 95th Street Road last Friday night.

A helicopter was used to help locate the vehicle. Deputies used a PIT maneuver on the car, bringing it to a stop on South Pine Avenue.

TRENDING: Five dogs and one cat die in mobile home fire

The 14-year-old was arrested and released under supervision, while two juvenile passengers were returned to their guardians. The teen is charged with fleeing, operating a vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies have released new video of a 14-year-old leading deputies on a...
VIDEO: 14-year-old leads deputies on vehicle chase in Marion County
The Gilchrist County Herald has just under 200 subscribers in two weeks of publishing.
Gilchrist County resident relaunches newspaper
UF Alert
UF Alert: Threat reported at Florida Museum confirmed to be a hoax
The University of Florida alerted the public to law enforcement presence at the Florida Natural...
UF Alert: Threat reported at Florida Museum confirmed to be a hoax