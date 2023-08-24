Woman charged for allegedly reporting her own murder

The Franklin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a North Carolina woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.

According to the Franklin Police Department, 37-year-old Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was reported missing Friday. Officers began an immediate investigation due to the information provided, which implied that she was endangered or deceased, WHNS reports.

Police said Sweeney was found safe the next day. Investigators were able to determine that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports that claimed she had been murdered to a friend and the Department of Social Services.

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” the department said. “Family, friends and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Sweeney was arrested Monday. She is charged with filing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephone and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Thomas and Brandi Seponski say their English bull dog named Chevy, was a part of their family.
‘It shouldn’t end like this’: Dog dies of heat stroke at doggy day care in Ocala

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into sea
Many were eager to hear who will make a name for themselves.
Alachua County GOP hosts watch party for first Republican presidential primary debate
Many were eager to hear who will make a name for themselves.
Alachua County GOP hosts watch party for first Republican presidential primary debate