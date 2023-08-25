Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
Several people are dead after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with missing her doll
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
Pilot reunites girl with missing her doll
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Federal judge: West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales