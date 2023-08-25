Alachua County first responders hold annual stair climb to honor September 11th victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County first responders are inviting people to join them for the annual stair climb at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

On September 11th each year, first responders and others take part in the stair climb to remember those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Participants will climb 2,226 steps to replicate reaching the top of the World Trade Center.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and will start at gate 18 of the stadium.

