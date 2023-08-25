Alachua County first responders hold annual stair climb to honor September 11th victims

On September 11th each year, first responders and others take part in the stair climb to remember those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County first responders are inviting people to join them for the annual stair climb at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

On September 11th each year, first responders and others take part in the stair climb to remember those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

TRENDING: Williston Municipal Airport receives $3.5 million fund for construction of new terminal building

Participants will climb 2,226 steps to replicate reaching the top of the World Trade Center.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and will start at gate 18 of the stadium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Kiersten Duren found the grand prize after several weeks of sifting through the clues provided...
Lake City woman wins the Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt
Kiersten Duren found the grand prize after several weeks of sifting through the clues provided...
Lake City woman wins the Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt
On September 11th each year, first responders and others take part in the stair climb to...
Alachua County first responders hold annual stair climb to honor September 11th victims
The last “Boston Market,” restaurant in North Central Florida seems to be closed with signs...
The last Boston Market in NCFL closes