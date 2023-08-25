Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Weir Hurricanes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a sense of hope and possibility in the air for the Lake Weir Football Program. After going 2-8 last year, the Hurricanes won 3 of their last 4 games to carry momentum into the Fall.

“More people coming out to practice. When I first came here there wasn’t a lot of people that wanted to play because our team kind of a bad rep. Now more people are wanting to come out play,” said Senior Trenton Woods, WR/S.

“We are getting our team together, building it better, getting our more chemistry with all our teammates and we just getting way better. This year is different because we are different people, more people that want to win, more people are taking more things serious, stuff and we just tired of losing,” said Junior Jerborie Steele RB/LB.

“Compared to last year we are really trying to step up to the next level. Last year was finding who we were as a team, learning how to work as a team and now it’s about finding out how to win as a team,” said Head Football Coach Jason Roberts.

The hurricanes have been practicing new ways to expand their offense during the offseason. Second-year head coach Jason Roberts believes the passing game will help lift them to the top.

“Opening in the pass game now makes the defense have to cover the entire field and respect the whole offense so therefore it’s not only going to open up not only the run lanes in the way we want them but it’s also going to open up more passing too,” said Coach Roberts.

“If we keep running, running, and running, the defense will predict that it happened a couple times last year. This year if we get the passing game, you wouldn’t know what to do,” said Junior Jackson Quick, RB/LB.

“It will help us a lot because a lot of teams think we can only run the ball but once we can show them we can pass, they will start to ease off and stuff and be a double threat. Way less predictable will become more unstoppable,” said Steele.

Roberts has over a decade of football experience and believes that a positive culture change to the program is necessary.

“Discipline it is the number one thing because if we don’t have discipline, we really don’t have a team at all right?” said Quick.

“A positive culture a positive mindset that we can win games and I know he cares more about our feelings than just football and stuff,” said Steele.

" When we first got here we had a whole lot of quit. We had a lot of oh we are Lake Weir, no one wins at Lake Weir. It’s never going to be that and so our mentality was to change that it was the very first thing we had to do. Worked hard, put the time in, and now it’s just a matter of we can win but can we win consistently,” said Roberts.

Lake Weir joined the Sunshine State Athletic Conference by adding more freedom during their rebuilding phase. If the Hurricanes stick to the plan, they might be able to blow away the competition.

