Florida’s second disaster preparedness tax holiday begins Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Retailers hope Floridians will stock up on storm supplies during an upcoming sales-tax “holiday,” particularly as the increasingly active hurricane season could bring a storm toward the state by next week.

The state’s second “disaster preparedness” tax holiday of the year will start Saturday and continue through September 8th. The tax holiday comes as the National Hurricane Center on Friday was monitoring a weather disturbance expected to move into the northwestern Caribbean this weekend and the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week.

Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley says this weekend is a good time for people to check their hurricane supply kits.

“People are paying attention. Traditionally, as we’ve gotten into September and October, the season has heated up. It’s happening again. So, I think it’s a great time for people to get out, get your basic supplies and get your hurricane readiness in place”, says Shalley. “Maybe in June, hurricanes weren’t so much on everybody’s mind. Clearly, the tropics have lit up over the past few weeks and people are concerned about hurricanes. I think it’s a great opportunity to get out, get prepared and save some money as we enter the heart of the hurricane season.”

This is the first year the state has held two disaster-preparedness tax holidays. The first period was from May 27th to June 9th, around the start of the hurricane season. State economists have projected the two periods will save shoppers $144 million in sales taxes.

Meanwhile, a seven-day “tool time” tax holiday will start September 2nd to coincide with the Labor Day weekend and offer sales-tax exemptions on a variety of goods, such as tools and work boots.

A full list of all the products included in this sales tax holiday can be found below, and also on the Florida Department of Revenue’s website at Floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep.

