Former Gainesville mayor and city commissioner dies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former mayor and city commissioner of Gainesville, Norman David Flagg, has died.

Flagg, a Gainesville native, served on the city commission from 1985 to 1988, and was later elected to the state House of Representatives that same year.

Before serving in Tallahassee, Flagg spent time as mayor from 1987 to 1988.

Aside from his work in politics, Flagg was also known as an active member of the community. Most notably for his work at UF Health Shands hospital as a director of public affairs.

