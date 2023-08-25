Gainesville city manager plans to save $8 million by cutting government jobs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials say they are saving more than $8 million by cutting positions in an effort to balance the budget after the reduction of funding from Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU). Dozens of employees are being laid off in the process.

Amid pressure from the state, city commissioners are cutting the General Fund Transfer from GRU to the city by $19 million. To make up the difference, City Manager Cynthia Curry announced that 125.5 full-time positions are being eliminated with an expected savings of $8.3 million. The city has a workforce of nearly 1,500 people, a reduction of about 8 percent.

Many of the positions on the chopping block are currently vacant, in part, because a hiring freeze was initiated in early March. The city manager says of the more than 70 positions in the General Fund are being eliminated, 24 people are being laid off.

A newly passed state law strips local governments of much of their power to regulate rental properties, as a result, Gainesville’s rental unit inspection program was closed, eliminating 12 positions. All but one of those employees found other jobs with the city government.

Forty positions with the Regional Transit System (RTS) are set to be eliminated. Curry says due to bus ridership dropping during the pandemic and not recovering since, the roles are no longer needed.

The new budget proposal would remove 2.8 positions from other city departments. The remaining 58.7 positions are vacant.

The Gainesville City Commission began working to reduce the budget after a state audit found issues with the way the city was spending money, particularly, the management of GRU. Despite having more than a billion dollars in debt, the utility transferred $34.4 million to the city this year. If the proposed cut is maintained, the transfer will be reduced to $15.3 million.

The state is now in the process of appointing a board to run the utility without oversight from the city commission.

Other budget cuts include a reduction in the funding for GRACE Marketplace, a homeless shelter, by $450,000. Shelter officials announced plans to reduce beds, hours of operations, and meals due to the proposed cut.

City commissioners are set to vote on the proposed budget for the fiscal year in September.

The positions are reported as “full-time equivalent” positions with 1.0 representing one full-time employee. Any numbers less than one represent part-time positions or cases where the funding for the position is split between funds.

The city’s human resources team worked to match workers with other opportunities. They report a 75 percent success rate assisting employees who may lose their jobs.

