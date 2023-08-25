Gunshots fired into Lake City home kill 12-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A child was killed in Lake City after shots were fired into a home on Thursday night.

Lake City Police Department officers say around 9 p.m. shots were fired into a home on Northwest Long Street. A 12-year-old girl was sitting on a couch in the home and was hit by the bullets.

Emergency crews provided first aid, unfortunately, the child died as a result of her wounds.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are aiding in the investigation. Investigators are speaking with the victim’s family and possible witnesses.

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

