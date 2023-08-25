Gunshots fired into Lake City home kill 12-year-old girl

The girl was sitting on the couch when the bullets struck her
Lake City Police identifies man connected to gun sale shooting
LCPD (gfx)(Lake City Police Department, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A child was killed in Lake City after shots were fired into a home on Thursday night.

Lake City Police Department officers say around 9 p.m. shots were fired into a home on Northwest Long Street. A 12-year-old girl was sitting on a couch in the home and was hit by the bullets.

Emergency crews provided first aid, unfortunately, the child died as a result of her wounds.

TRENDING: One person hurt in shooting at an apartment complex in Lake City

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are aiding in the investigation. Investigators are speaking with the victim’s family and possible witnesses.

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

TRENDING: LCPD investigate suspected arson after Parkview Baptist Church property caught on fire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/25
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new...
Marion County Pets: Tipsy, Tootsie, and Bronco
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 8/25
Kiersten Duren found the grand prize after several weeks of sifting through the clues provided...
Lake City woman wins the Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt