Home in Alachua County destroyed in fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County firefighters put out a house fire in Southeast Gainesville on Friday afternoon.

According to firefighters, a mobile home on Southeast 18th Avenue and 32nd Avenue was covered in flames when they arrived this afternoon.

The roof collapsed, and they are still trying to cool off hot spots to be able to search the home.

No injuries were reported.

