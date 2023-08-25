‘It’s uncalled for’: Residents react to Lake City shooting, killing 12-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A child was killed in Lake City after shots were fired into a home on Thursday night.

Lake City Police Department officers say around 9 p.m. shots were fired into a home on Northwest Long Street. A 12-year-old girl was sitting on a couch in the home and was hit by the bullets.

Emergency crews provided first aid, unfortunately, the child died as a result of her wounds.

One nearby resident said she heard about the shooting through other people in the neighborhood.

“Residents talk and they spread the word that there was a shooting over there and who it was,” said Evelyn Leggett. “My agenda was go and see the parents and the grandmother... They’re good people too, it’s uncalled for what happened last night.”

Leggett said she knows the family after living in Lake City for years.

“I don’t like to hear about a child have lost their life, you know,” said Leggett. “I had to go. I just felt devastated, I feel for the parents and the grandmother.”

Lake City Police patrolled the area Friday morning, stopping cars and knocking on doors, hoping to learn new information to help solve their case. It’s unclear if the shooting was targeted or not.

Leggett and her husband both told TV20 there’s been multiple shootings in their neighborhood since moving there and said they feel unsafe leaving their home at night.

“It’s bad that they wait till night, not in broad daylight. They get bold and go shoot up somebody’s house and somebody loses their life,” she said.

Her husband James shared his condolences for the family and believes the community needs to work together.

“We need to stop the violence,” said James Leggett. “Killing people ain’t going to stop what’s going on in the world.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are aiding in the investigation. Investigators are speaking with the victim’s family and possible witnesses.

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

