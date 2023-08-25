Lake City woman wins the Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt

Kiersten Duren found the grand prize after several weeks of sifting through the clues provided by nine businesses.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake City hit the jackpot Thursday, winning the Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt.

Kiersten Duren found the grand prize after several weeks of sifting through the clues provided by nine businesses.

Kyle Green with the Human Positivity Project says about 1,500 people participated.

TRENDING: Ronald McDonald House Charities of NCFL leaders showcase completed home

The treasure was stashed under the bleachers at the Mason City Community Center Baseball Field.

Green says he plans to hold the hunt event every year, and the next one being early next year.

