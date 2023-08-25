Largest Class of Gator Nurses This Semester

This is the largest class of future nurse ever admitted in it’s nearly 70 year history.
In a milestone moment, UF College of Nursing is admitting the largest class of Gator nurses in the University's history.
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 331 new students will make up about 25% of over 1,100 nurses distributed across the college’s three degree offerings. These include Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the Doctor of Nursing Practice and the Ph.D.

The University dean says first year degree students are always asked why they want to come into nursing.

Debra Lyon, the dean of UF College of Nursing tells TV20; “There are so many career paths in nursing that don’t require an exit from the profession so that’s something that we spend a lot of time and energy on with our students.. we want them to stay.”

The University says they measure their level of success not only on the pass/fail rate of exams, but on the retention rate in the field beyond graduation.

“What is always comes back to is the focus on wanting to make a difference, wanting to help people on an individual level, on a community level. Also because of the viable career paths that are available in nursing.”, Lyon.

The increase in enrollment in Gainesville also comes at a time when the UF Jacksonville campus welcomed its largest summer cohort nursing students, which included a 40% increase.

