The last Boston Market in NCFL closes

The last “Boston Market,” restaurant in North Central Florida seems to be closed with signs referencing supply chain issues and employees not being paid.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Following reports of unpaid employees elsewhere, the last “Boston Market” restaurant in North Central Florida seems to be closed.

Two signs are posted at the restaurant in Ocala, one saying “No pay, No work.”

The other claims that supply chain issues have kept the kitchen from being stocked.

“Business Insider” reports Boston Market faces lawsuits for unpaid bills.

New Jersey’s Labor Department closed 27 stores, saying the chain owed more than $600,000 in back wages to its employees.

