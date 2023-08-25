Marion County Pets: Tipsy, Tootsie, and Bronco

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
This pup knows how to be the life of the party. This is Tipsy. This long-legged supermodel loves to go for hikes and is ready to embrace the world!

This pup knows how to be the life of the party. This is Tipsy. This long-legged supermodel loves to go for hikes and is ready to embrace the world!

She is shy but she’s looking for someone to break her out of her shell. This is Tootsie. The 9-week-old kitten is seeking a tender-hearted person to help grow into a confident little lady.

Lastly is a pup who may have been a horse in another life. This is Bronco. This beautiful boy is 5 years old and looking to carry his luggage to a forever home.

All adoption fees are waved this month in honor of National Clear the Shelters month!

In other months, the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

