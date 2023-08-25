‘No end in sight’: Lake City Humane Society at capacity, not accepting animals

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Workers at the Lake City Humane Society say they see no end to their packed shelters and they aren’t the only ones struggling.

A sign stating, “Animal Shelter at Capacity. Currently Not Accepting Animals” has been up at the human society for three months and officials say there are still people trying to drop off animals.

The humane society is packed with around 100 dogs and nearly 90 cats. Typically, the humane society is able to transfer animals to other shelters, however, transfers have been dropping nationwide.

“Amidst the growing challenges faced by animal shelters nationwide, one issue stands out to me in Q2 more than the rest— the continuing decline of animal transfers between organizations,” said Stephanie Filer, the executive director of Shelter Animals Count. “Many shelters that were once open to receiving transports are now grappling with the rising needs of local animals, making it difficult to accommodate arrivals from other locations. In addition, a lack of volunteer support, which impacts coordinating transport efforts and driving vehicles, has likely only made the already difficult situation worse.”

Officials say the problem could get worse when Columbia County begins upping the number of animal control officers in October.

They say the best way to help is by getting a cat or dog.

“A great strain on the employees here, we have to stay here day after day after day, we see more trying to come in, we have to make some unfriendly, unpopular decisions about the animals,” said Roy Armstrong, a senior adoption counselor at the shelter.

The humane society hopes more people will consider fostering animals. Currently, they have less than a dozen foster homes despite the humane society helping them pay for food.

