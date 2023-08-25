Rescuers save dog locked outside on balcony in heat while owner leaves town

A dog has been rescued after it was left on a second-story balcony in the heat while its owner was out of town. (Source: KHOU, HOUSTON SPCA, CNN)
By Marcelino Benito, KHOU
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A dog is recovering after being left on a second-floor balcony without any food or water in the Texas heat.

Authorities in Houston are investigating. They said the dog was moments from death as its owner left town with the animal outside.

Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator Jay Chase said the dog was on a balcony for several hours before neighbors called for help. According to Chase, the dog was unresponsive.

“When they [rescuers] got onto the patio, it looked like the dog had expired,” Chase said. “But as they investigated, the dog lifted its head and the team realized it was still alive.”

The Ponderosa Fire Department and other rescuers worked to get the dog down from the balcony.

Rescuers said the dog was locked outside during a recent heat wave. They rushed the animal to an emergency clinic.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, its call load continues to spike with the high temperatures in the area, and it has been stretching its staff thin.

Chase said the dog is showing signs of improvement since being taken in.

“The dog is improving and is on its way back to health,” he said.

Animal cruelty charges against the owner are possible. Authorities said a hearing will take place in the coming days to determine who keeps the dog.

