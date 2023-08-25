Seven people joined the board of trustees for the Florida School for Competitive Academics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A big step forward tonight for the state-run school for STEM students that is coming to Alachua County.

Governor Ron Desantis appointed seven people to the board of trustees for the Florida School for Competitive Academics.

Three of them are Gainesville residents.

Ethan Fieldman, the chair of Career Source North Central Florida.

Will Frazer, a teacher at Buchholz High School.

And Doctor Jason Rosenberg, a surgeon at the Orthopedic Institute.

The school was approved during this year’s legislative session.

