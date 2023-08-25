Troopers ask for help solving hit-and-run crash in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the city of Archer that sent a woman to the hospital two weeks ago.

Troopers say a 25-year-old woman was riding a bicycle south on U.S. Highway 41 around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 10. Near the intersection of Southwest 139 Avenue, an unknown vehicle hit the driver.

The woman was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene. Troopers say there may be damage to the right side of the front of the vehicle. The passenger side mirror may be broken.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact the FHP Regional Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290 or any Crime Stoppers Organization.

