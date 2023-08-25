Two bars in Gainesville announce plans to close

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of the new semester at the University of Florida will involve a change in the nightlife near the university. Two bars in Midtown Gainesville are closing their doors.

The owners of Fat Daddy’s and The Rowdy Reptile on University Avenue and 17th Street in the Midtown Plaza will close and reopen under new names and ownership.

The bars announced on social media, that they would close following the weekend.

Due to its proximity to campus, Midtown Plaza is frequented by UF students. Many students say they hope the new owners don’t change too much about the establishments.

“Honestly, Rowdy’s is a household name to many of us here in Gainesville,” said James Wachter, a UF senior. That basketball hoop has had so many memories around it and if they keep that, that’s all I care about.”

Some former UF athletes weighed in on social media, including former Florida punter Tommy Townsend who commented “day ruined” on the post.

New names for the bars have not yet been announced. At this time, the future is unclear for JJ’s Tavern, which is owned by the same people as the other bars.

