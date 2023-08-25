Williston Municipal Airport receives $3.5 million fund for construction of new terminal building

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Airplanes won’t be the only objects that are rising at the Williston Municipal Airport. Officials with the airport say they were awarded $3.5 million dollars from the city to construct a new terminal building.

It’s a great thing for the airport,” shared airport manager Benton Stegall. “It’s a great thing for the region mostly because we’re a small town airport and this will give us a lot more professional feel, a lot more professional look, and it brings a lot of money into the local economy.”

The terminal building will include a lobby, conference room, pilot’s lounge, kitchenette, a quiet room and a special surprise for visitors.

“The thing we’re most excited about the building, is in the lobby, there’s gonna be a second story mezzanine,” shared Stegall. “People are going to be able to come in, and walk upstairs, or ride the lift and look out over the airfield and watch airplanes come in and out.”

Officials say the 4600 square foot project has been in the works since 2018. Improvements to pavement, lighting and water are also part of the deal.

“I’m hoping they walk in and say wow,” stated FOB supervisor Kelly Hars, “It’ll be a fun place for kids to come sit and look at, or veterans, people who are just really big on aviation I think they’re really going to enjoy that mezzanine.”

Hoping the project begins construction by the end of this year, they anticipate it will be completed by 2024.

