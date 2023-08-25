Woman arrested for homicide after shooting the father of her child

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Palatka, who told police she shot and killed a man on Monday was arrested Friday.

Regena Daniels, 53, was arrested for homicide after Palatka police determined the shooting was not a Stand Your Ground case.

Officers say she shot Tyrone Colay, 34, who was found in the backyard of a residence, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers say Daniels was very cooperative throughout the investigation process.

Investigators have confirmed that Daniels and Colay had a child together.

Police are currently investigating whether a potential romantic dispute is the cause of this deadly shooting.

