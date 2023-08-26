ASCO: Gainesville man arrested for sexual activity with two minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested on multiple charges of sexual activity with minors on Friday afternoon.

Eric West, 35, was arrested Friday on multiple charges two counts of sexual assault on a minor, two counts of obscene communication online with intent to meet with minors for sexual activity, two counts of kidnapping with intent to engage in human trafficking, and one count of marijuana possession with intent to sell.

On Feb. 11, West approached the two underage victims in his pickup truck around 6 p.m. as they were walking down the street. He offered the victims marijuana and exchanged phone numbers with them so he could reach out to them when he obtained the weed.

West contacted the victims and coordinated to meet them with the marijuana, and they got into his truck. One of the victims heard West say he was “gonna want something” in exchange for the marijuana. Both victims say they told West they were underage.

Sheriff’s say West drove the victims to a gas station and bought them chips and soda before driving to the parking lot of a nearby Home Depot.

One of the victims was sitting in the front passenger seat, while the other was sitting in the backseat.

West got out of the car after parking and moved the back seat up making more space in the back passenger compartment of the truck. The victim in the front passenger seat then moved into the back passenger compartment with West and the other victim.

West reportedly removed his shoes, pants, and underwear, and prompted one of the victims to perform oral sex on him. West then told the other victim it was her “turn” and told her to lie down and remove her clothing. He proceeded to have sex with the victim.

Before leaving the Home Depot parking lot, West told the victims that next time he would take them to a hotel. He handed both of them a nominal amount of marijuana before he left.

An affiant confirmed West’s identity using the phone number he used to communicate with the victims.

From Aug. 24-25, West engaged in controlled text messages with law enforcement, under the impression that he was communicating with the victims.

He stated he remembered the victims in the messages, and that he had some marijuana for the victim. He asked when they could meet up again and asked if they were going to have sex in his truck again or go to a hotel.

West coordinated to meet both victims at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, saying he would text them when he arrived. At 6:30 p.m., he texted saying he was on his way.

Law enforcement that had been communicating with West asked him to stop and pick up a Sprite for the victim.

West was arrested as he exited the Circle K around 6:40 p.m. In his truck, sheriffs found the Sprite beverage he had just purchased, 2 unused condoms, 20 grams of marijuana in a zip-top sandwich bag, $98, and a pocket knife in the driver’s side door panel.

Post-Miranda warning, West stated he first met the victims when he saw them get off a bus he was driving behind. He claims to have approached the girls and exchanged numbers with them.

He agreed that the victims could look between the ages of 13-17 years old, but stated that one of the victims looked between 18-19 to him.

He confessed to meeting up with the girls and taking them to the gas station near Home Depot and parking in the lot. He claims that he lifted the backseat in the passenger department, where he and the victims smoked marijuana together, but did not engage in any sexual activity.

West is currently being held at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office where he awaits a trial. A bond has not been set at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.