CCSO arrest two men with guns at a highschool football game

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men at a Columbia High School football game after they jumped the fence with guns on them.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men with guns at the Columbia High School football game.

Officials say the pair jumped a fence near the south side of the stadium.

Once deputies reached them, one of the men fought back.

During the arrest, deputies say they found both of them with guns.

At the same time, lightning and inclement weather forced the game to be postponed until further notice.

TRENDING: ‘It’s uncalled for’: Residents react to Lake City shooting, killing 12-year-old girl

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

MCSO arrested a Summerfield man for sleeping in a parked vehicle in someone else's backyard...
Summerfield man arrested for sleeping in someone else’s yard while drunk
MCSO arrested a Summerfield man for sleeping in a parked vehicle in someone else's backyard...
Summerfield man arrested for sleeping in someone else’s yard while drunk
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men at a Columbia High School football game...
CCSO arrest two men with guns at a highschool football game
City of Gainesville officials say they are saving more than $8 million by cutting positions in...
Gainesville city manager plans to save $8 million by cutting more than 125 government jobs