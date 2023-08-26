CCSO arrest two men with guns at a highschool football game

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men with guns at the Columbia High School football game.

Officials say the pair jumped a fence near the south side of the stadium.

Once deputies reached them, one of the men fought back.

During the arrest, deputies say they found both of them with guns.

At the same time, lightning and inclement weather forced the game to be postponed until further notice.

