CCSO: Marine deputies work to save injured manatee

INVERNESS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marine deputies with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office located an injured manatee Saturday after receiving multiple reports.

The manatee was found within the Homosassa River, and deputies notified the Florida Wildlife Commission Wildlife Research Department to determine the best course of action.

Biologists from the FWC said that due to the large size of the manatee, it would take a large crew of highly trained personnel to rescue the injured animal. They asked that in the meantime the manatee remain undisturbed until they are able to rescue it.

The manatee has made itself comfortable in a cove. Deputies ask that if you see the manatee traveling in open waters call FWC Dispatch at 904-359-6584 to report its direction of travel.

Manatees are a federally protected species, so only trained and federally permitted specialists and organizations are authorized to capture, handle, and transport these animals.

When the team is assembled CCSO marine deputies will partner with FWC and other professional organizations to rescue the injured manatee. They plan to transport the manatee in a specialized box to Zoo Tampa for treatment upon rescue.

