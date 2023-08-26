Fandomonium returns to Gainesville and brings super fans of video games, comic books

Parents and kids alike could enjoy some of the classic video game systems such as the NES, the Super NES and the PS1(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The library isn’t always just for books.

Video games, comics and even anime came to life during “Fandomonium,” a Comic-Con style event that took over the Alachua County Library this weekend.

“Fandomonium” had not been held since 2017 and brings fans of all of these mediums together to celebrate their favorite obsession.

“We are the nerds,” said Joshua Summerville, who dressed up as Batman for the event. “We are the rejects of society. Everyone thinks our passion for these fictional franchises make us a weaker member of the human race so this is our sanctuary if you will. This is where we come to meet others of like passion who appreciates the things we like with the same level of appreciation as us.”

“Kids now love video games just as much as we did when we were kids,” said Joey Mock, who is a video-game collector. “Parents now don’t want to be the parents they had where they {would say} ‘video games will rot your brains’ like no. Video games are a fun, enjoyable experience to have.”

The event also featured panels on topics such as 3D printing, graphic novel design and comic book art.

