FHP: Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Marion County
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol dispatched deputies around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a two-vehicle accident on SE Maricamp Road Saturday.
The two vehicles each only had one person inside each. Both were pronounced dead on scene when FHP arrived at 2:15 p.m.
Homicide investigators are currently on the scene, and we will update when the official report is released.
