FHP: Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Marion County

The two vehicles each only had one person inside each.
The two vehicles each only had one person inside each.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol dispatched deputies around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a two-vehicle accident on SE Maricamp Road Saturday.

The two vehicles each only had one person inside each. Both were pronounced dead on scene when FHP arrived at 2:15 p.m.

Homicide investigators are currently on the scene, and we will update when the official report is released.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

CCSO marine deputies will partner with FWC and other professional organizations to rescue the...
CCSO: Marine deputies work to save injured manatee
State of emergency declared for multiple North Florida counties
State of emergency declared for multiple North Florida counties
Eric West was also arrested on marijuana possession with intent to sell.
ASCO: Gainesville man arrested for sexual activity with two minors
The accident was reported to FHP.
Gainesville man dies after being hit by a semi-truck