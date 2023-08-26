Fmr. Lt. Army Colonel is keynote speaker at Ocala brunch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Army lieutenant colonel was the keynote speaker at a brunch in Ocala Saturday.

Around 50 people attended the event at the Hilton Hotel Ocala, organized by the Marion County chapter of the Conservative Christian Center. Their goal was to increase people’s knowledge on civics and public policy.

“We have several speakers, we have a portion to recognize leaders in the community, also president or chairman, we give few minutes to speak,” said organizer Emy Delgado.

Organizers said they invited local leaders to attend if they are available. Their keynote speaker was former Army Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Shaffer.

Shaffer handed out an award for outstanding community service to Gary White.

Delgado said this was not their first time recognizing people in the community. They have worked with legislatures and book authors as well.

