Gainesville artist uses the arts to spread message against gun violence for kids

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Kids came out to the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center to use art as a means to draw attention to what leaders have called a gun violence crisis in Gainesville.

I wish the community was way safer and I hope that we can have a better community,” said sixth grader, J.J. Shelley.

The event was titled “Peace Up, Guns Down” and featured a youth town hall discussing the impact gun violence is having on kids.

The event’s organizer says she wants to put art on display to show kids there are alternatives to violence.

“We were born with gifts to be able to heal ourselves,” said Essence Thomas, “heal our communities, and I think that we should be able to equip our youth with the tools to be able to do that. The arts goes hand-in-hand with healing and trauma and navigating trauma and violence.”

Along with the town hall, kids could also participate in painting and other forms of artistic expression.

One community activist shared his story of how he says he turned his life around and away from violence in the streets.

He left the kids at the event with the message that there is a better way.

“You had to be a gangster,” said Danny B., “you had to be a thug, you had to tote guns, you had to be a shooter. That’s what we see in the rap generation right now, you have to be these things to be somebody. I’m here to tell you right now that’s a lie, no you don’t. You just got to be yourself. If you want to be somebody you don’t have to be somebody, you’re already somebody. You’re yourself.”

The event comes just a few weeks after the well-attended gun violence summit was held by Gainesville city leaders.

Thomas said while that was a start, the community must continue holding events to draw attention to gun violence.

“I really do think that the city is trying to make a change,” said Thomas, “but we really have to work together to keep pouring into the communities that are in need that are hurting.”

So far city leaders have yet to take any legislative action against gun violence that stemmed from the summit.

