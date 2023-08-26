Gainesville man dies after being hit by a semi-truck

The accident was reported to FHP.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was struck by a semi-truck early Saturday morning, succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

Around 5:45 a.m., a semi-truck driven by a 58-year-old male from Cocoa Beach had a collision in the southbound lane at a rest stop at mile marker 380.

He reported the damages to Florida Highway Patrol.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that an 18-year-old Gainesville male was walking on the interstate during nighttime and was struck by the semi.

According to FHP, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

