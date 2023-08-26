Gov. DeSantis re-appoints three members to Suwannee River Water Management Board

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - No changes are being made to the board that oversees the Suwannee River Water Management.

Gov. Ron DeSantis re-appointed three members to the board Friday, including George Cole of Monticello, William Lloyd of High Springs, and Richard Schwab of Perry.

The appointments still need to be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

TRENDING: CCSO arrest two men with guns at a highschool football game

The Suwannee River District is one of five regional water management districts in the state.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.