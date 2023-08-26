Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river

The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the Neches River in Texas.(Texas Historical Commission via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SILSBEE, Texas (CNN) - A hidden shipwreck from World War I has been revealed at the bottom of a Texas river thanks to low rainfall and a summer heat wave.

The wreck in the Neches River was found last week by a man jet skiing in the area.

The Texas Historical Commission says the team has known about the location of the shipwreck since surveys in the 2000s.

According to the commission, the vessel was from the U.S. Shipping Board Emergency Fleet Corporation.

The commission also says there are nearly 40 wooden-hulled vessels from the EFC in East Texas rivers.

That makes it one of the largest collections of World War I vessel abandonment sites in the country.

Many of the shipwreck sites are protected under federal and state laws.

