Ocala cornhole tournament raises money for veterans with PTSD

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A nonprofit in Marion County used games of cornhole to raise awareness about mental health.

Guests headed to the Ocala Downtown Market to participate in Horses 4 Warriors’ first annual cornhole tournament Saturday.

President Rick Stevens started the nonprofit five months ago, focusing on equine therapy for veterans with PTSD. He said this was the organization’s first major event in Ocala.

“They actually form a bond with the horses and it’s a connection they may not have ever felt in their life,” said Stevens.

The issue is close to his heart because he said he deals with it himself.

“I’ve got PTSD and had some stuff happen in my life and a horse saved my life,” said Stevens. “I bonded with him, he bonded with me and he kept me alive.”

People were split up into teams and played cornhole. The winners were given a custom set of boards, hand-painted by an artist.

One team drove from Dunnellon to help the cause.

“I think it’s a good idea, everybody needs help and once in a while if you can find some kind of support, this is a good thing,” said participant Donnie Avery.

Stevens said although it was a fundraiser, he wasn’t focused on money.

“I never put an amount on it, if we make a dollar I’m okay with that, it’s about getting the awareness out and a lot of people have really stepped up,” said Stevens.

Aside from cornhole, guests shopped through vendors, entered raffles, and ate at food trucks.

