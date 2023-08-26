Ocala man arrested for having 1,000 videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is behind bars after deputies found more than 1,000 videos depicting child pornography on his electronic devices.

Kenneth Martin Sarsony, 35, admitted to being “obsessed with little girls.”

Detectives launched the investigation after receiving nearly a dozen cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They say Sarsony used multiple social media platforms to upload child sexual abuse material.

“Back in October he had uploaded some images of CSAM to a social media accounts and since then we’ve had 11 tips from him, from NCMEC,” shared MCSO spokesperson Zach Moore. “We’re very glad when we can get someone who has these tendencies these perversions even, to get them off the streets and keep them from doing this illegal act.”

Sarsony is booked in the Marion County jail on a $40,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.