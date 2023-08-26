Organizations celebrate 100 years of supporting women veterans through health care services

Besides the festivities, the outreach also offered a forum.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Veteran Affairs of North Florida gathered to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of providing health care services for veteran women.

The event included informational booths, music, food, and massages. It also brought a forum about veteran benefits and dealing with trauma.

“We serve too. We raise our hand with that oath,” shared Navy veteran, Christie Tattersall. “We served or country and we’ll do it till the day we die. We’re proud of it. And for them to give us these services it’s just awesome. I just feel blessed. I really do.”

Organizers say the aim is to honor and celebrate women veterans. Besides the festivities the outreach also offered educational benefits.

“The takeaway is that you come together with all the different veterans from all the different branches,” stated Army veteran, Vergie Simmons. “The information that they provide to us lets us know that they’re there for us and that’s the most important thing.”

Some veterans told TV20 getting a look at preserved WWII women’s uniforms during the event, took them back in time.

TRENDING STORY: Former Gainesville mayor and city commissioner dies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Besides the festivities, the outreach also offered a forum.
Organizations celebrate 100 years of supporting women veterans through health care services
Kenneth Martin Sarsony, 35, admitted to being "obsessed with little girls."
Ocala man arrested for having 1,000 videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices
Kenneth Martin Sarsony, 35, admitted to being "obsessed with little girls."
Ocala man arrested for having 1,000 videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices
A look at weekend events for North Central Florida.
Weekend Planner 8/25/23