Organizations celebrate 100 years of supporting women veterans through health care services

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Veteran Affairs of North Florida gathered to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of providing health care services for veteran women.

The event included informational booths, music, food, and massages. It also brought a forum about veteran benefits and dealing with trauma.

“We serve too. We raise our hand with that oath,” shared Navy veteran, Christie Tattersall. “We served or country and we’ll do it till the day we die. We’re proud of it. And for them to give us these services it’s just awesome. I just feel blessed. I really do.”

Organizers say the aim is to honor and celebrate women veterans. Besides the festivities the outreach also offered educational benefits.

“The takeaway is that you come together with all the different veterans from all the different branches,” stated Army veteran, Vergie Simmons. “The information that they provide to us lets us know that they’re there for us and that’s the most important thing.”

Some veterans told TV20 getting a look at preserved WWII women’s uniforms during the event, took them back in time.

