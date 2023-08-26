Sports Overtime: Week One
TV 20′s Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr makes their debut
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -
Scores
Middleburg 7
Hawthorne 26
Final
Oak Hall 43
St. Joseph Academy 0
Final
Inlet Grove 9
Eastside 28
Final
Baker County 0
Bradford 12
Final
Flagler Palm Coast 13
Suwannee 33
Final
Lecanto 47
Belleview 26
Final
North Marion 6
Forest 37
Final
Interlachen 0
Union County 43
Final
Gainesville 20
Braden River 34
Final
Lafayette 7
Dixie County 6
Final
Santa Fe 10
Newberry 68
Final
Cedar Creek Christian 0
Branford 53
Final
Chiefland 7
Williston 44
Final
Bronson 6
Anclote 44
Final
Postponements
Buchholz 14
Columbia 0
Game resumes at Citizens Field, Saturday at 7 pm
Fort White 12
Taylor County 6
Game resumes, Saturday at 11 am
St. Francis
Lake Weir
Game rescheduled to 9/29
FSU High
Trinity Catholic
Game rescheduled to 9/29
