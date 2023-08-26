Sports Overtime: Week One

TV 20′s Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr makes their debut
By Jake Rongholt and Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Scores

Middleburg 7

Hawthorne 26

Final

Oak Hall 43

St. Joseph Academy 0

Final

Inlet Grove 9

Eastside 28

Final

Baker County 0

Bradford 12

Final

Flagler Palm Coast 13

Suwannee 33

Final

Lecanto 47

Belleview 26

Final

North Marion 6

Forest 37

Final

Interlachen 0

Union County 43

Final

Gainesville 20

Braden River 34

Final

Lafayette 7

Dixie County 6

Final

Santa Fe 10

Newberry 68

Final

Cedar Creek Christian 0

Branford 53

Final

Chiefland 7

Williston 44

Final

Bronson 6

Anclote 44

Final

Postponements

Buchholz 14

Columbia 0

Game resumes at Citizens Field, Saturday at 7 pm

Fort White 12

Taylor County 6

Game resumes, Saturday at 11 am

St. Francis

Lake Weir

Game rescheduled to 9/29

FSU High

Trinity Catholic

Game rescheduled to 9/29

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

TV 20 Sports Overtime: Week One
Bradford welcomed back junior Jeremiah McKenzie, seniors Chason Clark and Willie Pollard this...
Countdown to Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
Oak Hall earned another three-set sweep
Oak Hall volleyball wins 3-0 at Newberry
Oak Hall 3 Newberry 0
Oak Hall volleyball team wins 3-0 at Newberry