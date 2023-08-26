State of emergency declared for multiple North Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for many Florida counties as forecasters predict a weather system off the coast of Mexico could develop into a tropical storm and move towards the area.

The declaration covers the Gulf coast from Fort Myers through Panama City, 33 out of 67 Florida counties.

North Florida counties that are part of the state of emergency include Alachua, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Marion and Suwannee.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday, with an overall 90% chance of developing further.

It’s not clear if the storm could reach hurricane strength, and its travel path is only a prediction of how the storm could travel. DeSantis says the order is out of an abundance of caution to ensure the Florida Division of Emergency Management can be prepared with resources.

RELATED: Florida’s second disaster preparedness tax holiday begins Saturday

Beginning Aug. 26 Florida residents have a second chance to stock up on storm supplies during a sales-tax “holiday.”

This is the first year the state has held two tax-free holidays to prepare for disaster. The first period was from May 27-June 9, around the start of hurricane season.

The second sales-tax holiday will run through Sept. 8 and includes certain pet supplies, laundry supplies, manual can openers, generators, radios, batteries, and more.

This would be the first cyclone storm to hit Florida this hurricane season, and would also be the first cyclone to hit the east coast of the U.S.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.