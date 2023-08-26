Summerfield man arrested for sleeping in someone else’s yard while drunk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Summerfield decided to catch some sleep in someone else’s yard.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say 62-year-old Michael Mcgee was sleeping in a parked vehicle on SE 135th Street in a backyard on the night of August 24th.
Deputies learned Mcgee did not live at the house and woke him up for questioning.
Mcgee admitted to drinking five beers and half a bottle of vodka but refused to perform sobriety tests.
He’s now behind bars in the Marion County jail on a DUI charge.
