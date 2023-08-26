Summerfield man arrested for sleeping in someone else’s yard while drunk

MCSO arrested a Summerfield man for sleeping in a parked vehicle in someone else's backyard while drunk.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Summerfield decided to catch some sleep in someone else’s yard.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say 62-year-old Michael Mcgee was sleeping in a parked vehicle on SE 135th Street in a backyard on the night of August 24th.

Deputies learned Mcgee did not live at the house and woke him up for questioning.

Mcgee admitted to drinking five beers and half a bottle of vodka but refused to perform sobriety tests.

He’s now behind bars in the Marion County jail on a DUI charge.

TRENDING: Ocala man arrested for having 1,000 videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men at a Columbia High School football game...
CCSO arrest two men with guns at a highschool football game
MCSO arrested a Summerfield man for sleeping in a parked vehicle in someone else's backyard...
Summerfield man arrested for sleeping in someone else’s yard while drunk
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men at a Columbia High School football game...
CCSO arrest two men with guns at a highschool football game
City of Gainesville officials say they are saving more than $8 million by cutting positions in...
Gainesville city manager plans to save $8 million by cutting more than 125 government jobs