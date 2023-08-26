Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

