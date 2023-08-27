Activists hold rally for air conditioning in Florida prisons, hoping to expand Lowell pilot program

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - With heat advisories affecting people across the nation, activists say one group that is feeling it more than most is prisoners.

They say many of Florida’s state prisons do not have air conditioning.

Lowell Correctional Institute in Ocala has two pilot programs for air conditioning right now. Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville has seen the air conditioners in action and says she sees the potential.

“I think it’s time to expand the project from Lowell into other facilities so that not only can some of the other inmates get some cooler air, because we know it’s been a blistering summer, we also want to test some of the different models of portable air conditioning,” Rep. Hinson said.

Several activists held a rally in Orlando Saturday where they advocated for the expansion of this program, calling current conditions ‘inhumane.’

“Stories from the men about, ‘don’t lay on the bottom bunk, because the sweat from the top bunk drips down into the rust of the bunk and you don’t want to be on the bunk beds...’” said Connie Beroth Edson, an organizer for the rally. “They’re taking water out of the toilets, pouring it on the floor. Come on, we don’t live in third-world countries.”

Activists say the money is allocated but that understaffing caused by the heat is preventing the air conditioning from being installed.

