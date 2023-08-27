Buchholz beats Columbia 41-13 Saturday evening after long delay

By Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week one is in the books for high school football teams all across the country, and there is nothing quite like high school football in North Central Florida. So much talent. So much excitement. One of the biggest games on the schedule last night was Buchholz versus Columbia. The game was postponed due to weather.

Both teams picked up mid game tonight at Citizens Field with Buchholz leading 14 -0.

The game resumed in the second quarter, Jay Bryant with the carry, he somehow bulldozes his way through Columbia’s defense for a touchdown. Buchholz leads 21-0.

Columbia tries to get back in with running back TC Smith. He finds an opening; defenders can’t catch him. Smith runs it in for a touchdown, Columbia’s first of the season. Buchholz up 21-6.

The Tigers got a glimpse of hope, but Bobcats shut that down really quick, quarterback Trace Johnson throws and Jordan Richardson is right there with a one-handed catch. Johnson runs it in for another Buchholz touchdown.

Buchholz beats Columbia 46 to 13.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

UF volleyball wins their first game of the season
The UF volleyball team beats Penn State in comeback fashion
Game of the Week: Buchholz vs. Columbia
Sports Overtime: Week One
TV 20 Sports Overtime: Week One
Bradford welcomed back junior Jeremiah McKenzie, seniors Chason Clark and Willie Pollard this...
Countdown to Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes