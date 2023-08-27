Buchholz beats Columbia 41-13 Saturday evening after long delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week one is in the books for high school football teams all across the country, and there is nothing quite like high school football in North Central Florida. So much talent. So much excitement. One of the biggest games on the schedule last night was Buchholz versus Columbia. The game was postponed due to weather.

Both teams picked up mid game tonight at Citizens Field with Buchholz leading 14 -0.

The game resumed in the second quarter, Jay Bryant with the carry, he somehow bulldozes his way through Columbia’s defense for a touchdown. Buchholz leads 21-0.

Columbia tries to get back in with running back TC Smith. He finds an opening; defenders can’t catch him. Smith runs it in for a touchdown, Columbia’s first of the season. Buchholz up 21-6.

The Tigers got a glimpse of hope, but Bobcats shut that down really quick, quarterback Trace Johnson throws and Jordan Richardson is right there with a one-handed catch. Johnson runs it in for another Buchholz touchdown.

Buchholz beats Columbia 46 to 13.

