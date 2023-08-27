Columbia High School is closed while installing metal detectors

CHS will resume classes on August 29th after school officials finish installing metal detectors.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School’s campus will be closed tomorrow while officials install metal detectors.

Students will take their classes online.

Columbia County school officials are adding metal detectors after two men with handguns jumped the fence during the CHS football game Friday night, August 25th.

Regular classes will resume on Tuesday, August 29th.

TRENDING: Ocala cornhole tournament raises money for veterans with PTSD

