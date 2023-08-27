Crash lead to the death of a motorcyclist in Waldo
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle driver died in Waldo after deputies say he drove away during a traffic stop and got into a crash.
Traffic on Highway 301 was blocked for a few hours after the crash.
Deputies say the 35-year-old driver from Cape Coral was speeding down 301 around 8:45 p.m. and got pulled over.
They say he drove away from the deputy and then crashed into a truck that was entering the road.
The motorcycle driver was killed and his 29-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Neither were wearing helmets.
