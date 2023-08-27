Crash lead to the death of a motorcyclist in Waldo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle driver died in Waldo after deputies say he drove away during a traffic stop and got into a crash.

Traffic on Highway 301 was blocked for a few hours after the crash.

Deputies say the 35-year-old driver from Cape Coral was speeding down 301 around 8:45 p.m. and got pulled over.

They say he drove away from the deputy and then crashed into a truck that was entering the road.

The motorcycle driver was killed and his 29-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Neither were wearing helmets.

TRENDING: Ocala pet owners travel back in time to ‘Woofstock’

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.