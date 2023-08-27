IDALIA LATEST

By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Idalia formed near Cozumel in the western Caribbean. As of 5 PM Sunday, August 27th, the NHC indicates that Idalia has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving slowly to the ENE at 3 mph. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and strengthen into a hurricane. The forecast track brings Idalia N then NNE towards the North Central Florida, NCFL, Gulf Coast late Tuesday into Wednesday while possibly intensifying into a Cat 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph or greater.

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds in excess of 100 mph are possible along the coast with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft. Interior portions of NCFL are expected to be impacted by Tornadoes, Tropical Storm Winds with Hurricane Gusts, and Flooding Rainfall from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Now is the time to prepare, well before storm conditions arrive.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 Weather for all your storm information.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

