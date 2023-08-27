Ocala pet owners travel back in time to ‘Woofstock’

A market in Ocala took guests and their pets back in time to the late 60s.
A market in Ocala took guests and their pets back in time to the late 60s.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A market in Ocala took guests and their pets back in time to the late 60s.

People headed over to Woofstock at the Market at the Ocala Downtown Market Sunday afternoon. The themed event was themed around the Woodstock Music Festival.

One woman told TV20 she drove from Orange Springs to let her dog spend some time outdoors.

“I like to do different things with the dog, so anytime we see stuff that’s dog-friendly I like to bring him out to it,” said Jessica Kyser.

Another guest said he appreciates the city having events for residents and out-of-towners.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to go out and do little things even if they’re big or small doesn’t matter, everyone was cooped up because of corona,” said Joshua Gunter. “It’s good to get out and go around.”

Residents were encouraged to dress their pets up to win a prize. There was also live music, vendors, food trucks, and of course, plenty of four-legged friends.

