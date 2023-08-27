Porters Community leaders host book fest in hopes of opening Freedom School in the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monique Fleming helped organize the Porters Quarters Youth Book Festival to help reverse what she sees as a concerning trend in Florida.

The event brought people in the Porters Community to Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

Organizers say they hope the event can be a small part of keeping Black history alive in the community.

“These kids are out here creating their story and their elders around them have a story to tell as well. So I think books not only give them a story to digest that’s relatable to them, but it teaches them and encourages them to tell their story.”

Fleming is a recently-retired educator and says in light of the recent shooting in Jacksonville, stomping out hate is more important than ever.

“You can’t slant education,” said Fleming. “Education is based on facts. I feel like if we present all the facts of every group of people that were around and we get to know each other better, we get to love each other better.”

Organizers say the goal of the event is to help open a Freedom School in the Porters Community.

“Connect with organizations that can make that call and give us that support that we need,” said Erinesha Fleming, “especially financially, to bring those programs here into this community.”

“I think that because of that limitation,” said Fleming, “I think the freedom school allows that to be freely done without the controls or the dictation of whatever entities or systems are in place.”

Organizers say they hope to launch the freedom school this September.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.