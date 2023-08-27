Royal Bean Royale chili cook off raises money for local food pantry

An event organizer says the goal was to top last year’s fundraising total of $900
An event organizer says the goal was to top last year’s fundraising total of $900
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A chili cook off in Gainesville is raising money for the “Free Grocery Store” food pantry.

How Bazar in downtown hosted the second annual Royal Bean Royale chili cook off.

Seven competitors entered their dishes into the competition and the best chili was chosen by fan vote.

All proceeds from the event go to help free grocery store, and leaders say just $150 raised helps serve 200 people.

“Food brings people together so might as well do something fun like making chili,” said T Vargas, who works with the pantry. “Chili kind of encompasses all cultures so everybody can bring their own unique recipe and have fun and learn a little bit more about what we’re doing too.”

Vargas said this year’s goal was to surpass last year’s fundraising total of $900.

“If one person that I don’t know comes to this event then I consider it a success because yes it’s about raising funds,” said Vargas, “but it’s also about spreading the word about who we are. We are a food pantry that operates every week. There’s no barriers to access our food pantry.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

A motorcyclist died in a crash after driving away from a traffic stop.
Crash lead to the death of a motorcyclist in Waldo
CHS will resume classes on August 29th after school officials finish installing metal detectors.
Columbia High School is closed while installing metal detectors
CHS will resume classes on August 29th after school officials finish installing metal detectors.
Columbia High School is closed while installing metal detectors
A motorcyclist died in a crash after driving away from a traffic stop.
Crash lead to the death of a motorcyclist in Waldo
An event organizer says the goal was to top last year’s fundraising total of $900
Royal Bean Royale chili cook off raises money for local food pantry