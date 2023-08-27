Royal Bean Royale chili cook off raises money for local food pantry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A chili cook off in Gainesville is raising money for the “Free Grocery Store” food pantry.

How Bazar in downtown hosted the second annual Royal Bean Royale chili cook off.

Seven competitors entered their dishes into the competition and the best chili was chosen by fan vote.

All proceeds from the event go to help free grocery store, and leaders say just $150 raised helps serve 200 people.

“Food brings people together so might as well do something fun like making chili,” said T Vargas, who works with the pantry. “Chili kind of encompasses all cultures so everybody can bring their own unique recipe and have fun and learn a little bit more about what we’re doing too.”

Vargas said this year’s goal was to surpass last year’s fundraising total of $900.

“If one person that I don’t know comes to this event then I consider it a success because yes it’s about raising funds,” said Vargas, “but it’s also about spreading the word about who we are. We are a food pantry that operates every week. There’s no barriers to access our food pantry.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.